Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Opera were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Opera in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 1,172.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.98. Opera Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Opera had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Opera Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Opera’s payout ratio is currently 82.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OPRA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

