Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,432 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $36,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 663.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 74,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 809,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,168,000 after purchasing an additional 95,204 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 279,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 3.6%

OLLI opened at $131.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $134.59.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,828.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

