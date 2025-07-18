Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Oklo’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CLSA raised Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Get Oklo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Oklo

Oklo Trading Up 4.5%

OKLO opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.57. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $73.55.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Oklo will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other Oklo news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $9,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,000. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares in the company, valued at $557,801,409.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $35,066,500. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,762,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.