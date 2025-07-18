Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Price Up 11.2% – Still a Buy?

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 313 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 310.18 ($4.17). 29,420,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 9,057,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279 ($3.75).

Ocado Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 275.82.

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.