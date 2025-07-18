Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

