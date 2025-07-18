Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Stake Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 73.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $140.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.