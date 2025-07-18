Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading 42.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 42.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,550,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,833% from the average daily volume of 80,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Northern Graphite Trading Up 42.1%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.
Northern Graphite Company Profile
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Graphite
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Catalysts Driving Plug Power’s Turnaround Case
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.