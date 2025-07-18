Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading Down 29% – Should You Sell?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price traded down 29% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$2.23. 8,945,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 744% from the average session volume of 1,059,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Insider Transactions at Northern Dynasty Minerals

In other Northern Dynasty Minerals news, insider Llc Kopernik Global Investors sold 103,438 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total value of C$314,844.58. Also, Director James Eduard Fueg sold 51,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$150,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 868,914 shares of company stock worth $2,404,970. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

