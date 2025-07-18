Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Down 29% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) traded down 29% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$2.23. 8,945,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 744% from the average session volume of 1,059,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$140,250.00. Also, insider Llc Kopernik Global Investors sold 103,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total transaction of C$314,844.58. Insiders have sold 868,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,970 in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.