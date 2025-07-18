Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) vs. ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Financial Review

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of ATN International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -4.03% 1.27% 0.44% Nexxen International 11.90% 12.64% 8.23%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nexxen International 0 0 9 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ATN International and Nexxen International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ATN International presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.69%. Nexxen International has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.90%. Given ATN International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than Nexxen International.

Volatility & Risk

ATN International has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATN International and Nexxen International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $729.08 million 0.38 -$26.43 million ($2.31) -7.78 Nexxen International $365.48 million 1.74 $35.44 million $0.51 19.67

Nexxen International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATN International. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nexxen International beats ATN International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services. It also leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and provides managed information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

