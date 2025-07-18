National Bank Financial Predicts OceanaGold Q2 Earnings

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OGC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.06.

TSE OGC opened at C$18.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.18. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$8.94 and a one year high of C$21.21.

In related news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid bought 8,666 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.89 per share, with a total value of C$146,368.74. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

