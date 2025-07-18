National Bank Financial Forecasts Equinox Gold Q2 Earnings

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:EQX opened at C$8.60 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.98. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Equinox Gold is a growth-focused gold producer operating entirely in the Americas, with projects in Canada, the USA, Mexico and Brazil. Equinox Gold has seven operating mines and a clear path to achieve more than one million ounces of annual gold production from a pipeline of development and expansion projects.

