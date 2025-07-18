Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) versus Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Financial Contrast

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Nano Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -55.20% -20.44% -17.33% Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Valens Semiconductor and Nano Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 1 1 3.50 Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.60%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Nano Labs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $57.86 million 5.16 -$36.58 million ($0.33) -8.50 Nano Labs $5.65 million 24.66 -$15.75 million N/A N/A

Nano Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valens Semiconductor.

Summary

Nano Labs beats Valens Semiconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. It also provides audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, industrial, and medical markets. In addition, it offers automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company’s product series include VS100, VS2000, VS3000, VS6000, VS7000, Valens USB and power extender, Valens VS6320, USB 3.2 Gen1 extension chipset, VA6000, and VA7000. It has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. The company operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, Germany, Hungary, and internationally. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

About Nano Labs

(Get Free Report)

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.