MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Shares Up 48.7% – Time to Buy?

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) was up 48.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.91 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Approximately 760,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,647% from the average daily volume of 43,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

MyHealthChecked Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 12.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.05.

MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (3.45) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter. MyHealthChecked had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

MyHealthChecked PLC, based in Cardiff, is an AIM-quoted pioneering UK healthcare company focused on a range of at-home healthcare and wellness tests.

MyHealthChecked is the umbrella brand of a range of at-home rapid tests, as well as DNA, RNA and blood sample collection kits which have been created to support customers on their journeys to wellness.

