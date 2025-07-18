Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 20.0%

MCRI opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $113.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.76 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 19.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCRI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCRI

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.