Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

