Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading 11.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 35.10 ($0.47). Approximately 6,266,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 2,599,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.42).

Mkango Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £147.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.64.

Mkango Resources (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX (0.29) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango’s corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies. This integrated Mine, Refine, Recycle strategy differentiates Mkango from its peers, uniquely positioning the Company in the rare earths sector.

Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.

