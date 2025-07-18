Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $155.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

NET has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. CICC Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.32.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.7%

NET stock opened at $191.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Cloudflare has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $198.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average is $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of -831.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.09, for a total value of $1,764,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 160,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,448,325.93. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $4,889,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,445.20. This trade represents a 80.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 581,062 shares of company stock worth $99,070,153. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 213.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 38,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.