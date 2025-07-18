Metals One (LON:MET1) Trading Down 25.3% – Time to Sell?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.95 ($0.16). 118,364,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,011% from the average session volume of 10,655,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

Metals One Stock Up 7.6%

The company has a market cap of £39.65 million and a P/E ratio of -98.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.31.

Metals One (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (53) (($0.71)) EPS for the quarter.

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

