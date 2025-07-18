Metals One (LON:MET1) Shares Down 25.3% – Time to Sell?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) dropped 25.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.95 ($0.16). Approximately 118,364,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,011% from the average daily volume of 10,655,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).
Metals One Trading Up 8.8%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.31. The firm has a market cap of £40.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.67.
Metals One (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (53) (($0.71)) EPS for the quarter.
Metals One Company Profile
Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Metals One
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Catalysts Driving Plug Power’s Turnaround Case
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.