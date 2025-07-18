Metals One (LON:MET1) Shares Down 25.3% – Time to Sell?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) dropped 25.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.95 ($0.16). Approximately 118,364,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,011% from the average daily volume of 10,655,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

Metals One Trading Up 8.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.31. The firm has a market cap of £40.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.67.

Get Metals One alerts:

Metals One (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (53) (($0.71)) EPS for the quarter.

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.