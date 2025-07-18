Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 16,029 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,029 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,016,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,686,000 after buying an additional 4,636,315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,937,000 after acquiring an additional 205,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,836,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after buying an additional 669,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,602,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,174,000 after buying an additional 80,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 987,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.