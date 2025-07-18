Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

