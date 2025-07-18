Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,557,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $573,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

