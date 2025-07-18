Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 898 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,744 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

