Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.18% of Hayward worth $35,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Hayward by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. Hayward had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $860,108.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,854,268. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

