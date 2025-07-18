Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 28,449 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,221,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $44,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,839,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 89,107 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:ATMU opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 94.85% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATMU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

