Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 707,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,460,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.69% of BILL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 472.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BILL in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

BILL opened at $47.36 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.67, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.35.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. BILL had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,735.60. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

