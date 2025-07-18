Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,119 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.86% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $39,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.79%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.