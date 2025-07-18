Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $51.84 Million Stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,699 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.46% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $51,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

