Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $48.52 Million Stock Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,846,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384,370 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.25% of Genius Sports worth $48,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.86. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $143.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GENI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Arete began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

