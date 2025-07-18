Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $46.09 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,652 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.52% of TopBuild worth $46,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 170.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild stock opened at $363.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.02. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.36 and a 200-day moving average of $312.62.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 11.23%. TopBuild’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

