Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Albany International were worth $57,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,509,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Albany International Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of AIN opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.85. Albany International Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $95.47.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.74 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.44%. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

