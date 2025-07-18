Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,808 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Knife River were worth $38,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 501.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knife River by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Up 3.7%

Knife River stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. Knife River Corporation has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $108.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

KNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knife River

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.