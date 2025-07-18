Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 352,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $33,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $147.49 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $168.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average is $119.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $197.00 target price on NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.