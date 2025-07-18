Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 227,483 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,483 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.68% of StepStone Group worth $41,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Trading Up 6.0%

STEP stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.36. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $70.38.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $295.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.87 million. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on StepStone Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Insider Activity

In other StepStone Group news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,300. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 67,718 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $3,828,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 423,864 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,270.56. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,144 shares of company stock worth $24,757,301. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Profile



StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.



