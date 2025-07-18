Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 787,103 The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 787,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,138,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 52,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,893.50. The trade was a 25.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of CHEF opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.74. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $68.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.