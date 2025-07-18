Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Masco were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Masco by 11.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Masco by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $62.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

