Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $180.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.39 million.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Martin Midstream Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

