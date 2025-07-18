Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $210.94 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.21 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

