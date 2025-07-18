Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 170.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,386 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CART. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Maplebear by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maplebear by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 914.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 14,233 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $681,191.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,032,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,251,759.30. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $205,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 456,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,048,252. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,387 shares of company stock worth $1,310,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CART stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CART shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

