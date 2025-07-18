Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.23. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 32,872 shares changing hands.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.37%.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
