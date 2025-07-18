Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.23. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 32,872 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $104,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 85.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 358,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 164,909 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 52,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

