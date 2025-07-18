MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stake Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 265,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,633,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.10. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $647,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,300. This represents a 15.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 14,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,799,542.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,686.17. This trade represents a 28.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,118,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.