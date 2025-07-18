Mac Armstrong Sells 3,191 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,191 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $456,632.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,359.50. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.96, for a total transaction of $809,800.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $727,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $140.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.98. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.55 and a twelve month high of $175.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. Palomar had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Palomar by 9.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 14.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

