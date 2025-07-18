Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and traded as high as $22.54. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

LRCDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 16th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

