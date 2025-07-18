Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,481.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $24.73 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

