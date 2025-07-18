Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 506 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Argus set a $370.00 target price on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $282.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.21. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

