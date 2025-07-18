Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 305 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $2,603,360,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,965,000 after purchasing an additional 877,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in ServiceNow by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,830,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,464,000 after purchasing an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,048.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,073.13.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $959.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,006.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $957.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.34, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,200. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,577,363 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

