Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Build-A-Bear Workshop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3,357.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of BBW opened at $52.18 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $689.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBW

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 6,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $339,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 123,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,980,923. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 31,250 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,429,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 291,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,321,377.65. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,248 shares of company stock worth $2,276,383. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.