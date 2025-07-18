Larson Financial Group LLC Has $594,000 Stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 4th quarter worth $1,068,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Snap-On in the 4th quarter worth about $2,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.83.

Snap-On Trading Up 7.9%

NYSE SNA opened at $337.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.47 and its 200-day moving average is $327.84. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $266.55 and a one year high of $373.90.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.