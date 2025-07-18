Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 20.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 91,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $244,000. BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $959.27 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,006.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $957.08. The company has a market cap of $198.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.34, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total transaction of $717,347.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,842.10. This represents a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,577,363. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. FBN Securities raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,073.13.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

